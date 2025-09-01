SP MLA seeks 25% bailout package for carpet industry from Centre

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a 25 per cent special bailout package for India’s carpet industry to offset the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US.

Beg submitted a memorandum addressed to the prime minister through District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar at the collectorate here.

The Bhadohi MLA said that if the Centre does not announce immediate relief, he will stage a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from September 8.

“The 50 per cent tariff will hit the carpet industry hardest. In the next two months, US importers will start sourcing carpets from other countries, severely impacting our weavers, workers, traders and exporters,” Beg said.

He said the carpet industry, concentrated in Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Kashmir, Panipat, Gwalior and Agra, supports lakhs of people and needs urgent government intervention.

Beg had earlier urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide a 10 per cent special bailout package to the state's exporters to withstand the impact of the US tariffs.