SP MLA slams UP govt in Assembly over Balrampur gangrape of mentally challenged woman

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) The gangrape of a 21-year-old mentally challenged and speech-impaired woman in Balrampur district echoed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday during the marathon debate on "Vision 2047".

The Balrampur incident occurred late on Monday night, when two men allegedly chased down the road and raped the woman as she was walking alone to her home from her maternal uncle's house. According to the woman's brother, she is mentally challenged and speech-impaired.

The discussion in the Assembly which began on Wednesday, centred on "Vision 2047" and continued overnight, stretching well into Thursday during the ongoing Monsoon session.

While legislators from the ruling BJP and its allies highlighted the government's achievements, particularly in women's empowerment, its "zero tolerance" policy on crime and improvements in law and order since 2017, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Raghvendra Kumar Singh slammed the government over women's safety.

Speaking around 2.45 am, the SP legislator from Bharthana in Etawah district attacked the Yogi Adityanath government and recalled development works carried out under former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

"Many in this House have praised the law and order situation," Singh said, adding, "But today itself, in Balrampur, not far from here, an incident took place. We have heard repeated claims of the rule of law here, but just 200 metres from the residence of the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate, a girl was running to save her honour, and some monsters shredded it to pieces.

"What kind of rule of law is this? What kind of law and order situation is this?" he asked.

Singh also cited incidents of communal violence in Bahraich and Fatehpur, questioning the government's claims of effective policing.

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the woman running along a road before two men on a motorcycle allegedly coaxed her to ride their vehicle, took her to an isolated spot and assaulted her.

Police on Tuesday said they have arrested both accused after an encounter in which the men were injured in the legs.

The woman underwent medical examination and treatment at a government hospital, and her condition was stated to be stable, a police officer said.