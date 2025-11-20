SP MLA Sudhakar Singh cremated in UP's Mau

Lucknow (UP): Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi Assembly constituency in Mau district, Sudhakar Singh, passed away at a private hospital here early Thursday, his family said.

Singh, who was 67, complained of breathing difficulty after landing at the Varanasi airport from Delhi on Tuesday. He was first admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and then to Lucknow for further treatment, his son Sujeet Singh told PTI.

He passed away at 7 am, Sujeet Singh said, adding that his father was suffering from cardiac issues.

A three-time MLA, Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Singh represented the Ghosi constituency in the Assembly from 2012 to 2017.

In the 2017 Assembly election, he lost to the BJP's Fagu Chauhan, but was re-elected in the Ghosi bypoll in 2023.

Earlier, he had represented the Nathupur (Madhuban after delimitation) seat after winning in the 1996 Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the passing away of the MLA.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The passing of Shri Sudhakar Singh, MLA from the Ghosi Assembly Constituency of Mau district, is deeply saddening. My humble tributes to him. My condolences are with the bereaved family." "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!" he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who visited the Medanta hospital in Lucknow after his death, also condoled Singh's death, "May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family find strength to bear this immense loss. Deepest condolences," he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to X, saying, "The news of the passing of Sudhakar Singh is deeply saddening. May God grant the departed soul a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this loss."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, in a post on X, said, "Got the very sad news of the demise of Sudhakar Singh. We pray to Lord Hari to grant this virtuous soul a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief."

"His dedication to public service will always be remembered. May Baba Vishwanath grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said.

The mortal remains of Singh were brought to Mau district, where residents of the area, supporters and well-wishers bid a farewell.

The funeral procession later moved to the Mukti Dham on the banks of the Saryu river at Dohrighat, where his body was consigned to the flames with full rituals.

Senior leader Fagu Chauhan, Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Ambika Chaudhary, MLC Devendra Singh and several other public representatives and dignitaries paid tribute to Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister AK Sharma and SP MP Dharmendra Yadav also reached the Dohrighat cremation ground.