SP MLAs protest against UP govt outside state assembly

Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) Holding placards against the state government, Samajwadi Party MLAs held a protest before the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises here Wednesday.

The protest was held before the start of the second day's proceedings of the assembly.

Carrying banners with slogans on unemployment, patients facing problems in hospitals, use of bulldozers and farmers' problems related to irrigation, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs sat on the stairs in front of the House.

The SP members wore black clothes as a mark of protest on the first day of the winter session which began on Tuesday. One of the MLAs wore a kurta having anti-government slogans on it.

A new set of rules prohibiting the legislators from carrying phones, political posters or flags in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly came into force during the winter session. PTI SAB AS CK