SP MLAs protest in UP Assembly premises ahead of session

Lucknow: Ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, opposition Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday held a protest in assembly premises and raised anti-government slogans.

Carrying banners, posters and placards in their hands, the MLAs of Samajwadi Party gathered near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the assembly premises and raised anti-government slogans.

The opposition leaders raised slogans like "Aap Chalaye Madhushala, Hum Chalayenge PDA Pathshala".

SP MLA Sangram Yadav, RK Verma, Faheem, Jai Prakash Anchal and Nafees Ahmed were among those who participated in the protest.

During the session, the SP is likely to raise the issue of merger of schools, the prevailing flood situation in the state and other matters.

The ruling party is set to present the draft of Vision Document-2047.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an all-party meeting.

In the meeting, Adityanath said it is necessary to have meaningful discussions on issues related to the public in the House, because only public representatives can best express the sentiments of the public in the House.

The chief minister said it will be the first session which will have a detailed discussion on the 'Vision Document', which will include suggestions from all parties for the overall development of the state.

This will not be the agenda of any political party, but will be a shared blueprint for the future of the state, he added.