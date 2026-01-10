SP MLAs ready to join BJP, but party not taking them in: UP Dy CM Maurya

Agra (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday claimed that several Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs are ready to join the BJP, but the party is not taking them in.

Speaking to reporters at Circuit House here during his visit, Maurya alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been anxious since returning from Bihar after the elections and is "dreaming like Mungeerilal that he will form the government in 2027 and divide society to rule." He also claimed that the SP had gained some seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through spreading lies, but people in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar rejected that illusion.

Targeting the SP slogan "PDA" -- Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) -- Maurya said the acronym actually stands for Parivar Development Agency and its relevance is over now.

Maurya also praised the Centre's Viksit Bharat Jeevan Jyoti scheme, saying the new system will curb corruption and that opposition parties, including the Congress and SP, are uncomfortable with it.