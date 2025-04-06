SP MP Awadhesh Prasad visits Ayodhya's Ram temple on Ram Navami

Ayodhya (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday and offered special prayers for communal harmony and national prosperity.

Prasad entered the premises through the VIP Gate number 11 along with his family members, including his son, daughter, and grandchildren.

He was extended VIP protocol during the visit.

Wearing the symbolic red socialist cap, Prasad ascended the temple steps from the western side.

Speaking to reporters after darshan, Prasad said, "I prayed for the strengthening of the 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture in our society, the establishment of Ram Rajya, and the prosperity of the nation. I wished for communal harmony and unity in diversity.

This is first visit of the SP MP to the temple after the 'prana pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple. PTI COR ABN NB