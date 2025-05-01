SP MP Ramji Lal Suman writes to President, alleges threat to life

Agra (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman on Wedneday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging a conspiracy by the government to get him killed. He also sought directions to ensure his safety.

In a letter emailed to the president, Suman claimed that despite multiple attacks and threats to his life, no action had been taken against the culprits, who he alleged were being protected by the state administration.

Suman said the threats began after a statement he made in Parliament regarding Rajput king Maharana Sanga, which was later expunged from the Rajya Sabha proceedings by the chairman.

"Even though the statement holds no official relevance anymore, it was circulated widely in national and social media allegedly at the behest of the BJP, leading to threats of murder, beheading and shooting from criminal elements," he wrote. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK