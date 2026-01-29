SP MP says around 17 lakh in UP risk losing ration card, urges revision of income criteria

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan on Thursday urged the government to revise the income criteria for those getting free ration under the Food Security Act, and said around 17 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh stand at risk of losing their ration card, as their incomes have increased beyond the prescribed limit.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Khan said the Food Security Act passed in 2013 proved a blessing for the people, especially during the Covid crisis.

"It has been 13 years since the Act was passed, but the eligibility criteria remain the same. In 2013, when the Act was passed, those with an income of up to Rs 2 lakh were considered poor and made beneficiaries. In the cities, those with an annual income of Rs 3 lakh were made the beneficiary," he said.

"A lot has changed in the last 13 years. Inflation has increased. We have revised the income limits for other purposes... Income tax slabs have changed, the 2016 Pay Commission was implemented, and people's incomes have increased... The wages under MGNREGA have increased, even MPs' salaries have been increased, but we have not changed the eligibility criteria under FSA." "I asked an Economist, what would an income of Rs 2 lakh in 2013 be at today's terms, they said as per Consumer Price Index, Rs 2 lakh in rural areas in 2013 would be equal to Rs 3.60 lakh today, and in urban areas, Rs 3 lakh at today's term would be Rs 5.40 lakh... this should be the income criteria," he said.

"I urge you to increase the eligibility criteria, because in Uttar Pradesh alone, 17 lakh ration cards are about to be cancelled because they have crossed the income limit. This would be an injustice to the poor," Khan added.

The National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, enacted on July 5, 2013, provides subsidised food grains to approximately two-thirds of the country's 1.4 billion people, providing 5 kg of foodgrains per person monthly for Priority Households (PHH) and 35 kg per household for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).