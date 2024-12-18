SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq files petition in HC seeking stay on his arrest

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Ziaur Rahman Barq has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his arrest in connection with an FIR lodged against him by police in connection with Sambhal violence. He has also sought quashing of the FIR registered against him.

Barq has been accused of instigating people that led to November 24 violence during protests to oppose a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Four people died and dozens were injured in the clashes between protesters and police.

The police alleged that the MP's provocative speech was the reason behind the violence during the survey at Shahi Jama Masjid.

In the writ petition, the petitioner MP has pleaded innocence, saying that he was wrongly implicated in the matter. According to his counsel, he was not present at the place of the incident, yet he was named as accused in the FIR.

The matter is likely to be taken up by the court soon. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT