SP never talked about Dalits when it was in power, now desperate: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) never cared for Dalits and the backward classes when it was in power.

Speaking in a 24-hour discussion in the Assembly on 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Atmanirbhar Bharat-Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh,' Maurya also accused the SP of lacking a comprehensive vision for inclusive development.

"From 2012 to 2017, when I was also a member of this House, SP never remembered Dalits and backward classes. But now, when they see no possibility of power anywhere, they talk of a fake PDA," he said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, people gave a clear message to the then-ruling SP by ousting it, but its leaders "did not mend their ways," the BJP leader said.

He alleged that the SP regime was marked by lawlessness, rampant crime, and unchecked corruption.

Maurya said the reason UP lags behind several states despite rich resources was the partisan politics, which stalled progress for decades.

"States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have surged ahead, while UP remained backward for long. Before 2017, the situation was even worse," he said.

Maurya said Uttar Pradesh's economy under the BJP has grown from Rs 12.89 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 28 lakh crore now, while per capita income has risen from Rs 52,671 in 2016-17 to Rs 93,514 in 2023-24.

He said that the state was moving rapidly towards becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.

The discussion in the House will continue tonight and will end on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains present in the House.