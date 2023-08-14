SP panel urges UP chief electoral officer for action on suggestions on polling booths for 2024 LS polls

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party delegation met with the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Monday, demanding positive action on suggestions given by party MPs, MLAs, district presidents and other office bearers for change and amendment in polling booths for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary said on the instructions of the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation handed over a memorandum to the CEO regarding their demands.

The memorandum said the SP's district presidents, MPs and MLAs have given suggestions for improvement in booths in various districts of the state and raised a couple of objections as well.

On their requests, changes and amendments should be made in the booths so that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections can be conducted in a free, fair and fear-free manner, Chowdhary said.

"Many booths in the assembly constituencies in the state have been made contrary to the instructions of the Election Commission. Especially the polling booths having traditional voters of the SP have been moved three to six kilometres away at the behest of the ruling party," it said.

Apart from this, polling stations have been set up in densely populated areas and across railway lines, big canals and big drains, the memorandum said, adding that there will be difficulty for people in reaching such centres.

Due to this, the voting percentage will also fall and the election result affected, it said.

The memorandum was submitted by SP leaders K K Srivastava, Harishchandra Yadav and Radheshyam Singh to the chief electoral officer. PTI ABN IJT