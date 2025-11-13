SP parliamentarian, UP minister meet Shravasti local who died in Red Fort blast

Shravasti (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Ram Shiromani and UP minister of State for Excise Nitin Agarwal met the family members of 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra, who was killed in the Monday Red Fort blast.

Sharma was native of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district.

On Wednesday, his eight-year-old son performed his last rites as hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

BJP leader Agrawal visited the family on Thursday, conveying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's condolences and assurance of government assistance.

He said Modi has announced Rs 10 lakh for next of kin of the deceased, and the state will follow with its part soon.

Calling the blast a "terror act," Agrawal said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Verma, meeting the family, termed the incident a security failure and demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation.

Relatives said Dinesh, who worked at a Delhi printing press, had recently visited home for Diwali and planned to take his daughters to the national capital for schooling.

According to Delhi police, 13 people were killed and over 20 were injured in the blast which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency as a terror attack.