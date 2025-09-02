SP played key role in weakening BJP in 2024 LS polls: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that his party had a “significant role” in weakening the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and vowed to remove it from power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 assembly polls.

He also exhorted party leaders and workers to work hard to win the upcoming assembly polls, saying it is "in the nation’s interest to oust the BJP from power".

“It was SP which played a significant role in weakening the BJP in 2024 polls and it will oust the party from power in UP in 2027. It is in the nation’s interest to oust the BJP from power,” the former chief minister said in a statement.

In the 2024 parliamentary polls, the BJP managed to win only 33 seats out of 80 in UP, while the SP (37) and other INDIA bloc parties bagged 44 seats.

“When the Samajwadi Party forms the government, a rule of social justice will be established. Following the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) policy, we will pave the way for welfare, development and justice for all,” Yadav said.

Calling upon party leaders and workers to stay alert in the run-up to the 2027 assembly polls, Yadav said: “Like in the Lok Sabha elections, SP workers have a huge responsibility in the assembly polls. To save democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote, they must remain vigilant against the BJP, which thrives on hate and communal politics and resorts to dishonesty at every stage of elections.” The workers must strengthen booths in every constituency, he added.

Attacking the state government, Yadav alleged, “Injustice and atrocities have peaked under the BJP rule. There is no rule of law. Innocent people are being implicated in false cases. Mob lynching incidents and custodial deaths are happening." "The BJP is misusing the police for political gain and the administration for its own benefit. Corruption, loot and dishonesty are at their peak. Farmers, youth, students, weavers — no one is being heard. The BJP has destroyed every sector in Uttar Pradesh and is running a business of hate,” he claimed.

On foreign policy, he said, “The BJP-led government (at the Centre) has failed on every front, from domestic issues to diplomacy. China is not a friend of India, it is capturing our trade and markets. India’s dependence on China is not good.” According to the statement, Yadav was addressing a delegation of ulemas from various districts, who met him at the SP’s state headquarters and prayed for his return as chief minister.

Ulemas expressed solidarity, saying, “You are walking in the footsteps of Netaji (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav). We stand firmly with the Samajwadi Party with our full strength.” PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK