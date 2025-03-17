SP politician held over class 10 student's rape in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A class 10 student was allegedly raped by a teacher at a school in Ghazipur district when she went to take an exam, police on Monday said.

According to police, the accused is the national vice president of the Samajwadi Party Teachers' Wing.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh told PTI on Monday that based on a complaint filed by the girl's uncle, an FIR was lodged late Sunday night against the politician, Janardan Yadav.

Yadav was booked for rape under the BNS and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim is a 16-year-old native of a village in the Karimuddinpur Police Station area.

According to the complaint, on March 1, the girl had gone to the school to take her Math Board exam, when Yadav lured her into a room under the pretext of helping her and then raped her.

He also threatened her with grave consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Scared, the victim did not tell anyone what happened for a long time until she did upon persistent questioning. PTI COR AR KIS VN VN