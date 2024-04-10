SP releases poll manifesto, promises caste-based census

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday unveiled the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising a caste-based census by 2025.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said the SP will end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.

The 'vision document' was released at the SP headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are fighting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies. PTI CDN SNS RHL