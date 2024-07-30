SP 'serious threat' to women's safety: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged people involved in cases related to crimes against women are from the Samajwadi Party and the party itself is a "serious threat" to women's safety.

CM Adityanath made this allegation during the Question Hour on the second day of the UP Assembly's Monsoon Session. He was replying to SP member Ragini Sonkar on a question related to the government's plan to prevent the sexual exploitation of women and children in the state.

Adityanath said, "The state government is completely serious about women's safety. The result of this seriousness is that cases related to crimes against women and children are continuously decreasing. There is a fear of action in the minds of criminals." He said after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, the first action to curb the miscreants was the Anti-Romeo Squad.

Pointing towards the opposition members, he said, "It is sad to say that when the Anti-Romeo Squad was formed, the first to oppose it was the Samajwadi Party.

"There is no hesitation in saying that in cases of crimes against women, people associated with the Samajwadi Party are found to be directly or indirectly involved." Referring to a statement by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Adityanath said, "In crimes against women, they (SP) represent that generation which had said that 'ladke hain, galti ho jati hai' (They are boys, mistakes happen). How will these people talk about security? These Samajwadis themselves are a serious threat to women's safety." Adityanath was referring to Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement at a rally in UP's Moradabad in 2014 when Yadav had questioned the death penalty for rape, saying boys sometimes make "mistakes".

"Ladke, ladke hain. Galti ho jati hai (Boys are boys. Mistakes happen)," he had said.

Adityanath said, "The state government is fully alert and active regarding women's safety. Our government is committed to provide security to every daughter and every businessman in the state." He claimed that as compared to 2016 (during SP's rule), there is a decrease in all types of crimes.

"If we look at incidents like dowry in comparison to 2016, then there has been a decrease of about 17.5 per cent in 2023-24. In comparison to 2016, a decrease of 25.30 per cent has been registered in rape incidents in 2023-24." Adityanath said, "Between 2017 and 2024, the state government strengthened its prosecution wing in cases of sexual harassment against minor children, the result of which is in front of everyone today. The rate of conviction in courts has increased. The accused have been punished in 24,402 cases so far." He said that between 2017 and 2024, punishments have been given in 9,875 cases under POCSO Act and between 2022 and 2024, 16,718 accused have been convicted under the Act, of which 21 have been awarded death penalty, 17,013 life imprisonment, 4,653 imprisonment of ten years or more and 10,331 imprisonment of less than ten years.

He said Women Power Line 1090 and other helplines have been integrated with emergency response number 112 and women help desks have been created in 1,528 police stations.

He said 1.5 lakh policemen have been recruited in his regime.

Before 2017, 10,000 women personnel were recruited, whereas between 2017 and 2022-23, the state recruited more than 20,000 women police constables. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK