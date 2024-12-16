SP slams govt for 'indifferent' attitude towards farmers

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Monday accused the Centre of adopting an indifferent attitude towards farmers and demanded that their loans be waived.

Advertisment

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on 'Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Year 2024-25', Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma said that until the condition of the country's food providers improves, the condition of the country will not get better.

Accusing the BJP-led dispensation of colluding with crop insurance companies, he said the government has adopted such methods that the insurance companies do not have to pay anything to the farmers in case of crop loss and only get profit.

Referring to the demand for a farm loan waiver, Verma claimed that the government has waived Rs 18 lakh crore of big companies, but did not do it for farmers' loans.

Advertisment

He said farmers are upset and there is a need to provide subsidy on fertilizers like DAP as the prices are increasing.

The SP MP also raised the issue of rising economic inequality. PTI ASK DIV DIV