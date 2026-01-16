SP slams UP govt over demolition drive in Kashi's Dal Mandi area

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP, alleging that it was loyal to none except money.

In a post on X, Yadav accused the BJP of trampling upon residents and shopkeepers in Kashi's Dal Mandi to benefit its close associates.

Dal Mandi, one of Kashi's oldest and busiest traditional markets, is currently facing large-scale demolition under a road-widening plan near the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, prompting protests from local traders and political opposition.

"The BJP, in its bid to favour its companions, is crushing every household and shopkeeper in Kashi's Dal Mandi. The public will not tolerate this oppression and injustice any longer," he said.

The SP chief further alleged that the BJP was driven solely by financial motives. "The BJP is loyal to no one except money. BJP leaders want Power only to make money," Yadav said.

He claimed that the BJP had become synonymous with betrayal and asserted that people would find peace only after the party was removed from power.

"The BJP has become another name for betrayal. When the BJP goes, everyone will find peace," he added.

Along with the post, Yadav shared a video clip of over two minutes, featuring Sanjeev Jaiswal, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri who was jailed for 22 days during the Ram temple movement, purportedly taking a dig at the government. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ