SP to organise week-long tree plantation drive to mark Akhilesh Yadav's birthday

Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party will organise a statewide "PDA tree" plantation programme from July 1 to July 7 to mark the birthday of its president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, the party said in a statement.

Yadav celebrates his birthday on July 1.

The programme will be organised in every village of the state.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement that all the leaders and workers of the party will together plant "PDA trees" in every village.

"Banyan, Peepal and Neem saplings will be planted as PDA trees, which will give the 'praanvaayu' of social equality-equity everyday as a symbol of social justice along with the conservation of the environment," Chaudhary said.

He said efforts will be made to make the "PDA tree" plantation drive a nationwide movement in the coming time.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav had coined the slogan of PDA -- Pichhadha, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward, Dalit and minority) -- to woo the voters of the these communities. PTI NAV TIR TIR