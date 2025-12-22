SP turned hospitals into cattle sheds during its rule: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday launched a sharp attack on the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that the party had "turned hospitals into cattle sheds" during its time in power.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Pathak, who holds the health and medical education portfolios, said there is no state policy to fix or standardise consultation fees of private doctors or the rates of medical tests, nor to curb arbitrary hikes in such charges.

The SP was in power in Uttar Pradesh under Akhilesh Yadav from 2012 to 2017.

Pathak was responding to questions raised by SP members Samarpal Singh and Akhilesh (a lawmaker from Azamgarh). He alleged that the SP lacked genuine concern for the poor, suggesting that their interests were limited to gaining media attention on various issues.

Samarpal Singh alleged that the state's health system had deteriorated, highlighting that government doctors were treating patients at home and charging them. He also raised concerns about the lack of medical facilities in hospitals.

Akhilesh, representing Mubarakpur in the Azamgarh district, echoed those concerns, alleging that patients were not receiving adequate services in hospitals and that private hospitals were imposing exorbitant fees. In a supplementary question, he asked whether the government would frame rules to ensure uniform charges in private hospitals.

In response, Pathak noted that all medical tests, treatments, and medications are provided free of charge at government hospitals. He outlined the services available from primary health centres, community health centres, district hospitals, and higher-level government medical facilities.

In his written reply to the main question, the deputy chief minister reiterated that there is no policy to standardise private doctors' consultation fees and medical test rates or to prevent arbitrary increases.

He emphasised that the state government provides free treatment, including medical consultation and medicines, in various government hospitals. Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman cardholders are entitled to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh as per prescribed packages in both government and empanelled private hospitals, while senior citizens above 70 years are covered under the Ayushman Vandan Yojana.

Pathak further said that under a government order issued on January 7, 2022, employees covered under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme and their dependents are provided cashless treatment up to the prescribed limit across government and empanelled private hospitals.

Replying to a supplementary question, he informed that 5.5 crore people have been registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh, with 6,000 government and private hospitals empanelled. He added that Rs 1,300 crore has been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the treatment of the poor.