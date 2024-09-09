SP urges President Murmu to bring back UP woman facing death sentence in UAE

Banda (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers on Monday handed over to the Banda district magistrate a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to bring back a local resident who may be hanged in the UAE any time after September 20.

The 29-year-old woman has been in Abu Dhabi jail for a long time for the murder of a four-month-old child.

SP's Banda district president Dr Madhusudan Kushwaha said the memorandum signed by hundreds of local party workers has been submitted to President Murmu via District Magistrate Nagendra Pratap, demanding to bring back Shahzadi after ensuring her release from Abu Dhabi.

Kushwaha said Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in India on a two-day visit and the Indian government should talk to him on the matter.

He also claimed that Shahzadi is innocent.

Earlier, last week Shahzadi's father Shabbir here appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save his daughter's life.

Shabbir, a resident of Goira Mughlai village in Banda's Mataundh police station area, had told PTI that his daughter Shahzadi, who is lodged in Abu Dhabi's Al Batwa jail, called him from the jail and told him that she may be hanged any time after September 20.

Shabbir said Shahzadi used to work in an organisation called 'Roti Bank of Banda' during the COVID lockdown when she became friends with Uzair, a resident of Agra, through Facebook. Uzair sent her to Dubai in November 2021 on the pretext of getting treatment for the burns on her face, which she suffered when she was a child.

Uzair's uncle Faiz and aunt Nazia, Nazia's mother-in-law Anjum Sahana Begum live in Dubai.

"Nazia gave birth to a son, who died at the age of four months and 21 days, and Shahzadi has been implicated in the murder of this child," Shabbir had said.

Shabbir said he came to know about the death sentence in 2023 and since then, has been pleading with the government of India to save his daughter's life. PTI COR ABN RPA