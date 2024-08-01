SP will be 'safa chatt' in 2027 UP polls: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Taking potshots on the INDIA bloc, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said in 2027 assembly elections Samajwadi Party will be wiped out.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'khata khat' refrain while explaining the party’s ‘mahalakshmi’ guarantee during the Lok Sabha poll, he said, "There was Khata khat, khata khat in the elections... where did that promise to give Rs 1 lakh go?" “Be prepared for SP to be ‘safa chatt’ in the 2027 assembly elections. Then we will ask Congress about the Rs 1 lakh promise," the CM said.

He said, "... SP or Congress should not have this misconception that they will be able to deceive the public again and again through such schemes." People who wanted to “strangle” the Constitution used to say that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes for the third time, he will “end the Constitution”, Adityanath said.

“PM Modi has been in power for 10 years. No one has respected BR Ambedkar as much as he has. Panch Teerth has been built as Ambedkar’s memorial," he said.

It was alleged that reservation will be abolished. In all the appointments made during the SP’s rule, the Other Backward Classes did not get even 27 per cent reservation, the CM claimed.

Taking a dig at SP, he said, "You are afraid of the bulldozer... it is not for the innocent but for criminals who play with the future of the youth of the state and work to breach the security of the state's traders and daughters. I have not come here to do a job. It is my responsibility that if someone does something wrong, they will also suffer." "This is not our ordinary fight. This is not even a fight for prestige. If I had to gain prestige, I would get more in my monastery than that," he said.

Referring to the incident of some unruly elements misbehaving with a woman in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar on Wednesday, Adityanath said, "We will not run 'Sadbhavna' train for criminals... but a 'bullet' train for them….. Women's safety is of utmost importance for us. If someone messes with it, he will suffer the consequences," he said.