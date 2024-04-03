SP workers' conference proposes Aditya Yadav's name for Badaun LS seat: Shivpal Yadav

Sambhal (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party (SP) workers' conference held here on Tuesday has proposed that Aditya Yadav be made the candidate for the Badaun Lok Sabha seat, his father and the party's current nominee from the constituency Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

The proposal will now be sent to the national leadership of the SP, said Shivpal Yadav, whose nephew Akhilesh Yadav heads the party.

The conference was held at the Bagicha Banquet Hall in Gunnaur assembly segment's Babrala town, he told reporters. The assembly segment is part of Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.

Asked on the chances of Aditya Yadav entering the electoral fray, Shivpal Yadav said the proposal has been passed in the conference and now it will be sent to the national leadership. The leadership's consent has to be obtained, he said.

On the BJP-led NDA's target of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country, he said the people will defeat the BJP.

Former MP from Budaun, Dharmendra Yadav said SP members are working to ensure the party's victory in the seat. Even if Aditya Yadav is made the candidate, it will be acceptable to all, he said.

"We are working for Shivpal Yadav but if Aditya Yadav is made the candidate, we will work more to ensure his victory," Dharmendra Yadav said. PTI COR SAB ANB ANB