SP workers present people's problems to Gandhi's statue in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers here on Wednesday presented to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi a "memorandum" listing the problems the country is facing.

Led by Tanveer Qureshi, coordinator of the 'Mulayam Singh Yadav Thought Forum,' the SP workers gathered at the Gandhi statue at Fuwara Chowk here.

The memorandum was addressed to "Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, India," with its subject reading "To apprise you of India's current situation." The document carried a list of issues concerning the labourers, farmers, minorities, Dalits, the backwards, unemployment, and dangers to the precepts of non-violence and truth.

The memorandum concluded with a request: "Development of India is possible only by thinking deeply on all the above-mentioned points and by following your ideas and footsteps. Hence, you are once again requested to discuss these points and get them implemented." Qureshi told reporters, "We are aware of the plight of workers, the burden of debt on farmers, and the issues faced by minority and Dalit communities, as well as the problem of unemployment." He said that he and other party members were exhausted from informing officials and submitting memorandums, yet getting no reply.

"That's why, on Gandhi Jayanti, we chose to voice our pain to Gandhi and present our memorandum. Through him, our grievances will reach the Prime Minister, who will consider what the public wants to alleviate the plight of the people," he said.