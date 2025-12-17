SPA Group unveils Rs 2,000 crore plan for four lifestyle projects in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) Real estate developer SPA Group on Wednesday unveiled its roadmap for 2026-27, announcing plans to develop four landmark residential and lifestyle projects across the city with an estimated investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

The upcoming projects mark a shift towards experience-led, hospitality-inspired living, designed for modern urban families, the company said.

In a statement, SPA Group said that over the next two to three years, it will roll out master-planned developments across Sarjapur Road, off the Bengaluru-Chennai Highway at Hoskote, New Whitefield Road, and North Bengaluru.

"Each project is being designed as a low-density, nature-first community with expansive open spaces, strong social infrastructure, and thoughtfully curated amenities aimed at delivering long-term lifestyle value," the statement said.

A central pillar of this expansion is plug-and-play living. Residents will have access from day one to well-planned infrastructure, mature landscaping, and curated partner-led services that allow them to integrate into the community seamlessly, the group added.

Alongside its residential roadmap, SPA Group will also introduce Vismaya, a premium, nature-immersive destination for weddings and corporate events, it said.