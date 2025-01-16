Space docking: Adityanath lauds 'brilliant minds' at ISRO

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the "dedication and expertise of the brilliant minds" behind ISRO's latest accomplishment in space.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a crucial step towards several future missions, including the setting up of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

"Congratulations team @isro on this historic achievement! Bharat has become the 4th nation to successfully achieve space docking, marking a giant leap in our space capabilities. The SpaDeX docking process was executed with flawless precision," Adityanath posted on X.

"This extraordinary milestone highlights the dedication and expertise of the brilliant minds behind the mission. A proud moment for Bharat! Jai Hind!" he added. PTI KIS RHL