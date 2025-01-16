Space docking: ISRO achieved the unbelievable, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers for accomplishing the space docking experiment and said it would pave the way for future missions, including the Bharatiya Antriksh Station.

Singh, also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, took to X to greet scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"Congrats ISRO. Finally made it. SpaDeX has accomplished the unbelievable... docking complete... and it is all indigenous ‘Bharatiya Docking System’," Singh said.

"This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan," the minister said.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continuous patronage has kept the spirits soaring at ISRO in Bengaluru.

Space agency ISRO successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a crucial step towards several future missions, including setting up of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. PTI SKU RHL