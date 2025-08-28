Space industries of India, Philippines eye co-development, joint research

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Space industry associations of India and the Philippines have joined hands to deepen cooperation in the fields of electronics, space and satellite communication technologies, as private players are set to soar in the two countries.

The Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and the Electronic Industry Association of the Philippines Inc (EIAPI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to speed up co-development and build collaborative manufacturing ecosystems.

"Through joint projects, innovation and skill development, we aim to translate this vision into practical outcomes that will strengthen both nations' space and electronics ecosystems," SIA-India President Subba Rao Pavuluri said in a statement here.

The MoU, signed as India and the Philippines celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, seeks to strengthen industry-to-industry linkages, enabling joint research, innovation and product development in satellite communications hardware, embedded systems, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, space electronics and next-generation technologies.

"This collaboration strengthens our role in space and satellite technologies and enables the Philippines to be an active contributor to shaping the Indo-Pacific technology ecosystem," EIAPI President Earl Lawrence Qua said.

The MoU opens new avenues for the Philippines for collaboration with India to advance space electronics, satellite payload components and ground infrastructure technologies.

It will enable both sides to explore co-development of critical components, support supply chain integration and encourage the Philippine industry's participation in India's growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem, which is valued at over USD 115 billion, the SIA-India statement said. PTI SKU DIV DIV