Space regulator IN-SPACe conferred with global leadership award

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) India's space regulator IN-SPACe was conferred with the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) leadership award for "Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development" in Rotterdam.

Advertisment

The award recognises Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre's (IN-SPACe) contributions to the global geospatial industry through its ground-breaking work in fostering the growth and development of India's space sector and support to non-government entities working in the space economy.

The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam in a special ceremony on Tuesday.

"This award recognizes IN-SPACe’s unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India," Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe said in a statement. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB