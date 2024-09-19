Space start-up Bellatrix unveils satellite that orbits earth at 200 km altitude

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based space-sector start-up on Thursday unveiled an ultra low earth orbit satellite with the capability to operate at an altitude of 200 km with the help of propulsion systems developed in-house.

The Project 200, the satellite developed by Bellatrix Aerospace, was unveiled by Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka.

Usually, Low Earth Orbit satellites are deployed at an altitude of 450 km to minimize the impact of atmospheric interference. Placing satellites in lower orbits could send them hurtling towards the earth due to atmospheric drag.

"We have a breakthrough in propulsion technology that would allow satellites to operate from this (200 km) orbit for years instead of deorbiting within a few days due to drag," Bellatrix Aerospace co-founder and CEO Rohan Ganapathy said.

Bellatrix has been working on propulsion technology for the past four years to keep satellites in 200 km orbits where the performance of the spacecraft increases significantly.

The company claimed that, at a 200 km altitude, a satellite's capability would improve significantly as the communication latency is reduced by half, image resolution improved by three times. The cost of the satellite is also less when compared to spacecraft placed in 450 km orbits.

"We are now creating the next generation satellite that would not only become a game changer for today's satellite applications, but also open up new possibilities that were never serviced by satellites before," Bellatrix co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Yashas Karanam said.

He said that Project 200 was a pivotal step in the mission to reimagine space capabilities of the future.

Bellatrix was the first to develop plasma thrusters using water as a fuel and build high-performing green propulsion alternatives.