Space warfare, AI solutions to defence highlight of DefSat 2025 next month

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Strategists and business leaders from the defence and space sectors will converge here next month to share experiences and deliberate on new opportunities in the area that has emerged as a critical link in securing the country's borders.

The third DefSat Conference and Expo, scheduled to be held at the Manekshaw Centre here from January 8-10, is expected to provide a platform to explore the synergies between defence modernisation and India's expanding space ambitions.

The theme of the three-day national conference is 'Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations' and will highlight the strategic role of disruptive space technologies in modern warfare across land, maritime, aerospace, cyberspace and homeland security domains.

"DefSat 2025 will spotlight next-gen military technologies, from quantum key distribution and non-kinetic space warfare to AI/ML-powered solutions, all designed to keep us at the forefront of future-ready defence operations," Lt Gen PJS Pannu (retd), senior advisor, SIA-India, said.

With highlights like IndSpace Wargame 3.0, the conference will unite defence practitioners, industry leaders and international experts to simulate real-world space security challenges, showcasing the complexities of space operations and underscoring India's readiness to navigate the evolving space domain, Pannu said.

Hosted by Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India), the event is supported by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation, NewSpace India Ltd, Astronautical Society of India, and Aeronautical Society of India and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) as a knowledge partner.

"The integration of space technology into defence strategies has become indispensable in today's geopolitical landscape." Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of SIA-India and CMD of Ananth Technologies, said.

The conference will feature a dedicated session on Harnessing Space Technologies for Comprehensive Homeland Security with senior officers from the Central Armed Police Forces, state police forces and paramilitary forces as participants. PTI SKU IJT IJT