Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand, 3 arrested

Dumka (Jharkhand): A tourist from Spain was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, while a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident, they said.

The incident took place at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when a tourist couple from Spain was spending the night at a makeshift tent.

The couple had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles and was en route to Bihar and then Nepal.

"An investigation is underway, and forensic teams have visited the spot. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

"An SIT (special investigation team) has been formed and all necessary legal action will be taken," a senior official told PTI.

The survivor has been admitted to a hospital, the official added.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar said Hansdiha police patrolling team found two people on the side of the road around 11 pm on Friday.

"The patrolling team sensed that something had happened to them. Since they were speaking in Spanish, the police could not understand what they were saying. However, the policemen brought them to a local hospital assuming they needed some treatment," he said.

The Spanish couple told doctors about the incident of sexual assault, he said.

"We were informed about the incident around 1.30 am on Saturday. The investigation started as soon as we received the information. We spoke to the victim. Thereafter, we detained some people and during interrogation, they admitted their involvement. The accused also took some other names. We have formed a team and raids are being conducted to nab the other accused. We are also taking the help of a forensic team and the CID in this regard," he said.

The SP said that police were not informed earlier about the arrival of any foreign tourists in Dumka.

Dumka Civil Surgeon Baccha Prasad Singh told PTI that the woman, aged around 28, and her 64-year-old husband were undergoing treatment at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka where they reached on motorcycles from Saraiyahat Community Health Centre, covering a distance of about 60 km with police escort.

"Both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man has sustained minor injuries. The medical examination of the victim will be done by a medical board comprising three gynaecologists, a radiologist, an orthopaedic and a dentist, headed by the superintendent of the medical college, Dr Anupuran Purti," the civil surgeon said.

Meanwhile, another official, on condition of anonymity, said seven to eight local youths were involved in the incident.

The official said a massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits.

Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi demanded stern action against the police, alleging laxity.

"When such incidents take place with foreigners, who would like to come to Jharkhand? The law and order machinery has collapsed here. Strict action should be taken against the police," he said.

The issue was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly during its concluding day of the budget session on Saturday.

BJP legislator Amit Mandal raised the issue in the Assembly demanding immediate suspension of Dumka SP and the formation of a probe committee.

"The incident has brought embarrassment and shame not only to Jharkhand but also to the entire country... the culprits are being provided political patronage," he alleged.

Condemning the incident, state minister Mithilesh Thakur said, "It is unfortunate. Those involved in the crime will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them." Congress MLA Amba Prasad said outside the assembly, "It is a very sad situation and an embarrassment to all. Our government is not going to leave those persons and strict action will be taken against them." Incidentally, the alleged crime occurred on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jharkhand and had expressed serious concerns over deteriorating law and order and extortion in the state.

Hitting out at the ruling dispensation in the state, the prime minister had alleged in a rally that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is neck-deep in corruption and its appeasement policies have resulted in infiltration.

"JMM stands for 'Jam Kar Khao'. Appeasement is on the rise, extortion is at its peak... law and order has taken a back seat," the PM had said.