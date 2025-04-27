Spare the innocent in quest for justice: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges Centre on demolition in valley

Srinagar, Apr 27 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday asked the Centre not to punish innocent Kashmiris in its quest for justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

His remarks came in the wake of the demolition of the houses of several alleged terrorists in the valley.

"While Kashmiri's collectively condemn the heinous crime at Pahalgam, and it is imperative to bring its perpetrators to justice, indiscriminate arrests and videos circulating on social media of demolition of houses and neighbourhoods is disturbing and distressing. I urge the authorities, that in seeking justice for the innocent victims not to punish innocent Kashmiri families," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the valley, with the houses of nine terrorists or their overground workers demolished.

The action comes on the heels of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, and all men, were gunned down. PTI MIJ VN VN