Spark in Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train causes scare; none injured

Bareilly (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A potential railway accident was averted on Monday morning when sparks and smoke were noticed in the rear portion of the Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Bilwa station, prompting the locomotive pilot to halt the train immediately, they added.

Rajendra Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar division, said, "Sparks were observed in the rear section of the train, shortly after it departed the Bareilly City station on schedule. Noticing the smoke, the locomotive pilot acted swiftly to stop the train and informed higher railway authorities." Alarmed by the smoke, passengers started exiting the train as the news of the potential fire spread. Railway officials quickly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough inspection, Singh said.

The source of the sparks was identified and the issue addressed. The train was subsequently repaired and it resumed its journey toward its destination, the official said.

"Thanks to the timely intervention of the railway staff, the situation was brought under control, ensuring the safety of the passengers and avoiding any significant disruption," he added. PTI COR KIS RC