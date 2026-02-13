Spas in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar used as front for prostitution racket; two held, nine women rescued

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of spa centres in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and arrested the managers of these establishments, an official said on Friday.

Police said nine women were rescued during the raid conducted at two spa centres functioning from the same building on Thursday evening.

According to police, information was received on February 12 regarding alleged immoral activities being carried out at two establishments based in a building in Lajpat Nagar-I -- "Vegas Spa" on the ground floor, and "Vedika Wellness Spa" on the first floor.

"After verification of the input, a police team carried out a raid. During the search of the ground floor premises, five women were found along with the manager. Police said many incriminating material were recovered from a drawer at the reception counter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari in a statement said.

On the first floor, four women and a manager were present.

Initial questioning and the circumstances at the spot indicated that the spa services were being used as a front for prostitution.

The two managers, identified as Arnish D Senapati alias Rahul and Vipin Vashishtha alias Ravi, were arrested for allegedly facilitating and profiting from prostitution activities at the premises.

An FIR was registered on February 12 under the the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were managing the day-to-day operations of the centres and arranging customers in exchange for money, the official said.

"They collected payments from customers, retained a commission and distributed the remaining amount among the women. Efforts were being made to attract customers through misleading advertisements and word-of-mouth referrals. Both the accused have no previous criminal involvement," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM ARB ARB