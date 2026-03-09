'Spate of crimes' causing sense of fear among TN people, claims Palaniswami

Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday claimed that a "spate of crimes" across Tamil Nadu was causing a sense of fear among the people and said even elders were not spared by the perpetrators.

Wondering how the Chief Minister M K Stalin "could justify the fact that the police did not prevent the crime," Palaniswami alleged that the criminal offences were not "random" during the current DMK regime, but there were "murders happening everywhere and always." "Enough is enough of your rule, enough of people dying. I urge the DMK government to take strict action against the perpetrators of the crimes," the former chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He urged the state government, which, he said, is "counting the last days of its rule," to take constructive steps to maintain law and order in the remaining days of its regime." "Yesterday, I listed the various news reports on the law and order situation in the last 48 hours at the rally in Bhavani Assembly constituency, and pointed out that law and order completely deteriorated under the DMK regime," Palaniswami said in the post.

On the murders reported in the media, he said that an old man was murdered near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, and his wife was sexually assaulted. Two people staying in a hut were murdered in Chennai's Trisulam, and a farmer was murdered near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

"Such continuous news of murders and sexual crimes increased the sense of fear among the people. How terrible that the elderly do not have security at home? Has the puppet chief minister, who should be held responsible for all this, spoken openly about law and order at least once in the last 5 years?" Palaniswami asked. PTI JSP JSP ADB