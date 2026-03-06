Speaker accuses Kejriwal of spreading 'fake narrative' on Phansi Ghar; committee to submit report

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Following discussions in the Privileges Committee, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday accused Arvind Kejriwal of spreading a "fake narrative" about the presence of a 'Phansi Ghar' in the Assembly complex and stated that the panel will submit a report on his previous failure to appear before it.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta alleged that Kejriwal and his colleagues from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) misled the nation by making claims about a 'Phansi Ghar' in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and linking it with the sentiments of martyrs.

He mentioned that the issue was raised in the Assembly, after which the House decided that the Privileges Committee should examine the entire matter.

Gupta noted that when the committee's report was submitted in the previous House, some members were accused of contempt for not appearing before the panel despite being summoned and for repeatedly avoiding it.

"One issue has been established -- failure to appear before the committee when summoned. The committee will submit its report on this matter," he said.

He also termed the statements made about the Privileges Committee and the alleged gallows as "condemnable" and unacceptable, adding that the House will take cognisance of the issue after the panel submits its report. The committee is examining the matter related to a renovated section in the Delhi Assembly that was inaugurated under the AAP dispensation as a British-era 'Phansi Ghar' (execution chamber), while the BJP claims it was a tiffin room.