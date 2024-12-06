Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly as opposition MLAs stage protest over Polavaram project

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) Odisha Assembly was adjourned for about an hour on Friday due to a din created by opposition Congress and BJD MLAs over the controversial Polavaram Dam project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour, Congress members rushed to the well and staged a protest after their notice for a discussion on the Polavaram issue was rejected by the Speaker. They shouted anti-BJP slogans and accused the saffron party of sacrificing the interest of Odisha.

The opposition BJD members also shouted against the BJP government.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik urged Speaker Surama Padhy to bring the House in order before allowing the Question House. Padhy's request to Congress members to return to their seats, failed to yield any result forcing her to adjourn the House for about an hour. PTI AAM AAM RG