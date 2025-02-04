Speaker adjourns Telangana assembly amid ongoing cabinet meeting

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned the House till 2 PM after the government requested the presiding officer, citing an incomplete cabinet meeting.

Soon after the session began, legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu informed the Speaker that the cabinet meeting was still going and it would take some more time to prepare the minutes of the meeting.

The state cabinet met on Tuesday morning to deliberate on the caste survey conducted in the state, before presenting it to the Assembly for discussion.

However, BRS legislators found fault with the treasury benches, alleging that the government’s acts amounted to insulting the House.

Former Minister and senior BRS senior leader Niranjan Reddy said it is surprising that the House was adjourned without taking up any business.

"It has never happened in history. The situation is nothing but insulting the members and the House," Reddy said.

He said the government had informed that the cabinet meeting will be held at 10 AM and the session would commence at 11 AM.

The state planning department, which conducted the caste survey, submitted its report to the cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on February 2.

According to the caste survey, Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, form the largest group, constituting 46.25 per cent of Telangana’s total 3.70 crore population.

The BC population is followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) at 17.43 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 10.45 per cent, backward classes among Muslims at 10.08 per cent, Other Castes (OCs) at 13.31 per cent, and OCs among Muslims at 2.48 per cent. PTI GDK SJR KH