Speaker Birla welcomes over 400 doctors gathered at alumni meet in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), May 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday extended a warm welcome to more than 400 doctors gathered here from across the country to participate in an alumni meet and applauded them for embracing the medical profession as a career option to serve humanity.

Advertisment

The alumni meet was organised by the Allen Career Institute in the Samanayan building here.

The kind of service doctors did during the Covid-19 pandemic reasserted people's trust in them, and it also showed that a doctor is a "reflection of service to humanity", Birla said adding that their service and commitment during the pandemic boosted the credibility of India's doctors in the world.

Culture, ethics and spirituality enhance the confidence and enable one to face any challenge and situation in life, speaker Birla said while addressing the meet and added that institutes here provide an opportunity to cultivate the same values.

Director of the institute Rajesh Maheshwari shared the experiences with students since its inception. PTI COR MNK MNK