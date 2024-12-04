Speaker cautions MPs against protests at Parliament's entry gate

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Against the backdrop of Opposition members holding protests at the entry gate of Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday urged MPs not to create hindrances as it obstructs those entering the building, especially women members.

His appeal came a day after the Lok Sabha secretariat urged MPs not to hold protests in front of the gates of Parliament House, contending that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security.

"I request all political parties not to obstruct the entry gate when others are entering the building (to attend proceedings).

"Women MPs have personally flagged their difficulty. I have already given directions and I request once again that if there is an issue, meet me but there should be no obstruction at the entry gate," Birla said ahead of Zero Hour.

He said members should follow parliamentary decorum.

Some opposition MPs were heard saying that the ruling BJP had started the practice of protest at the gate.

The secretariat's advisory on Tuesday came on a day parliamentarians held protests on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament, a gate reserved exclusively for their use and that of the officials.

"Members are requested not to hold protests or demonstrations in front of gates of Parliament House as such actions cause serious hindrance to the movement of members to the Parliament Chambers during sittings of the Houses," the advisory said.

It said that keeping building gates free from any blockage was also essential for ensuring safety and security of members in the Parliament House. PTI NAB ZMN