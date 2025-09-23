Speaker constitutes 11-member committee of MLAs to scrutinise crowd control Bill

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has constituted an 11-member "scrutiny committee" of the House headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara, to review the 'Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Place of Gathering) Bill, 2025'.

During the legislature session last month, opposition parties had pushed the Congress government in Karnataka to refer the Bill to a house committee for detailed discussion and scrutiny, expressing concerns that the proposed legislation may curtail protests and impact cultural and religious events.

The Bill was introduced by the government following the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here in which 11 people were killed.

The Bill with penal provisions is aimed at effectively controlling the crowd and managing mass gatherings at events and functions, and preventing unlawful gatherings.

"As per the resolution of the House, the speaker has constituted a scrutiny committee consisting of the members of the Legislative Assembly under Rule 247 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to examine and submit a report" on the bill, a note from the Assembly secretariat dated September 19, released to media on Tuesday said.

The committee consists of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, MLAs -- Rizwan Arshad, Shreenivasaiah N, Ravishankar D, Srinivas V Mane, Prakash K Koliwad, H D Thammaiah, V Sunil Kumar, S R Vishwananath, and G D Harish Gowda.

Stating that the government has brought this Bill aimed at controlling the crowd, with a set of legal rules, Parameshwara, while presenting the Bill in the Assembly last month, had said, it also highlights the requisite permissions that are necessary for such gatherings, and provides for holding the event organisers responsible.

Any mass gathering event in which less than 7,000 people are expected will require permission from the jurisdictional police station, while those with above 7,000 and less than 50,000 will require permission from DySP or ACP(in Bengaluru). For events where more than 50,000 people are expected will require permission from SP or Commissioner.

As per the Bill, organisers should apply for permission 10 days before the intended event, and it also provides for the organisers to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 1 crore. The indemnity bond is applicable for events where more than 50,000 people gather.

In case of any violations or any untoward incident or for indulging in misinformation, there are penal provisions, the Home minister had said.

Those organising events without permission will face up to seven years imprisonment and Rs 1 crore fine. Any event that leads to disaster will attract up to seven years' jail in case of injuries and 10 years of imprisonment or a life sentence for fatalities.

Causing disturbance or breaching peace during an event may result in a three-year jail term with Rs 50,000 fine.

The provisions of this bill are not applicable to the family functions or events, such as marriage etc., which are performed or held within private premises. Private premises include leased, hired, or contracted premises.

Several MLAs had opposed the bill, stating that giving powers to police under this legislation may be used against protesters and to target those fighting for public cause. They had also cited lack of clarity on temple or religious fairs and festivals.

Replying to the concerns raised by MLAs, Parameshwara had said that the 10-day permission clause will be reduced to five. He also said that the indemnity bond for religious events will be halved. However, not satisfied with this, the opposition MLAs had pressed for the Bill to be referred to the House committee for scrutiny.