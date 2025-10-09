Speaker denies permission to Cong leader's privilege motion against CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday denied permission for a breach of privilege motion filed against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who alleged that the CM provided false information in the Assembly.

Chennithala had alleged that Vijayan, on September 19, while replying to an adjournment motion moved by MLA Roji M John on police atrocities in the state, misled the House by stating that 144 police personnel were dismissed for serious offences between 2016 and now, without providing evidence or details.

On Thursday, as the House concluded its session a day earlier than scheduled, Shamseer said the CM’s response had been sought regarding the privilege motion filed by the Congress leader last month.

According to the CM’s reply, between May 25, 2016, and September 18, 2025, 82 police personnel were removed from service for being involved in criminal cases, and 62 others were dismissed for serious misconduct, making a total of 144.

Additionally, 236 police personnel were dismissed for being absent from duty or on long leave without permission.

The CM’s reply also stated that those removed from service are sometimes reinstated based on orders of a tribunal, court, or any other appellate authority, and therefore, the allegations against him were baseless, the Speaker said.

"In view of the explanation given by the CM, permission is denied to the notice," Shamseer said.

Chennithala had contended that Vijayan’s statement in the House was "entirely false and aimed at distorting facts." He claimed that most dismissed personnel were absent from duty or on long leave, and not necessarily serious offenders.

The Congress leader also pointed out inconsistencies in Vijayan's statements, including cases where police officers accused of serious crimes still hold key positions.