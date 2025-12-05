Speaker Devnani announces construction of Central Hall at Rajasthan Assembly complex

Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday announced that a Central Hall, modelled on the Indian Parliament, will be developed inside the state Assembly complex.

He asked officials to identify a suitable location and prepare a detailed plan.

Devnani said the multi-purpose hall will feature 3D portraits of eminent personalities and artwork showcasing Rajasthan's cultural heritage. It will serve as a space for legislators, officials and visitors to meet during Assembly sessions.

The Speaker also directed the Public Works Department to begin work on an auditorium on the building's fifth floor, instructing that it be completed within a year.

The facility, if created, will host youth parliament events, CPA workshops, seminars and future Legislative Council activities.

Devnani said the Assembly building is among India's most modern legislative complexes and stressed regular upkeep of its traditional architectural features. Senior officials from the Assembly and PWD attended the review meeting.