Speaker directs officials to ensure no inconvenience to public during UP assembly session

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the upcoming Monsoon session, beginning August 11, does not cause any inconvenience to the general public.

Officials discussed various aspects including perimeter security, entry and exit protocols, medical response systems, parking management, and monsoon-related contingencies at a high-level review meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Mahana, who chaired the meeting, ordered the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to handle any emergency situations during the proceedings.

Mahan stressed that traffic around the assembly should remain smooth and well-regulated throughout the session, and that public movement in the area should not be obstructed in any way.

The meeting was convened to assess preparations for the second session of the assembly in 2025.

According to an official statement, the speaker instructed that thorough checks be conducted at all entry points, with adequate security arrangements in place. Separate frisking facilities are to be provided for female visitors.

Mahana also called for ambulance and medical teams to be on standby throughout the session. He directed that parking be planned in a manner that allows free movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders.

Given the ongoing Monsoon season, he asked officials to ensure proper drainage to prevent any waterlogging in and around the assembly complex.

A joint survey is to be conducted to make appropriate seating and rest arrangements for security personnel and police staff accompanying MLAs.

Mahana reiterated that all administrative and security preparations must be executed with the broader public interest in mind.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.