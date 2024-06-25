Speaker election: If Oppn insists on division, paper slips will be used, says expert

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) If the opposition insists on a division during the election for the post of Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday, votes will be cast on paper slips as the electronic display system cannot be used because the members of the new House are yet to be allotted seats, an expert said.

NDA nominee Om Birla is pitted against INDIA bloc's Kodikunnil Suresh for the coveted post.

Constitution expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told PTI that the motions which have been moved will be put one by one in the order in which they have been received.

They will be decided, if necessary, by division.

If a motion proposing the name of a Speaker is carried (adopted by the House through a voice vote), the presiding officer will declare that the member has been chosen as the Speaker of the House. He won't put the later motion to vote, Achary said.

He said if the opposition seeks a division of votes, the House staff will distribute slips to the members and the votes will be recorded using this system.

Since division numbers (seats) have not been allocated to the members of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha, the division machine (electronic display system) cannot be used, he said.

Since paper slips will be used, the results will take some time, the expert noted.