Speaker Gupta chairs meeting to make Delhi Assembly fully solar-powered

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday chaired a meeting to finalise the implementation of a plan to make the Delhi Assembly the first legislature in the country to be run entirely on solar power, officials said.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Assembly attended the meeting, an official statement said.

A drone survey of the rooftops of the Assembly building was also conducted to assess the best locations for installing solar panels, it stated.

"A 500 KW rooftop solar power system will be installed under the project, replacing the existing 200 KW setup," it said.

The installation is expected to be completed within 60 days of the issuance of the letter of award (LoA), the statement added.

The system is designed not only to meet the Assembly's power needs, but also to generate an additional 10 per cent surplus electricity, it said.

It is expected to reduce electricity bills by nearly Rs 15 lakh per month, contributing significantly to lowering government energy expenses, according to the statement.

"The Delhi Assembly is taking a step toward becoming self-reliant by switching to solar power," Gupta said at the meeting.

"This initiative will give our Assembly a unique identity and encourage other legislative bodies to adopt clean energy practices," he added.

Highlighting the broader vision, Gupta said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is moving towards an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Delhi Assembly is committed to energy conservation and protecting the environment through solar energy." He also instructed the concerned officials to initiate work on the project without any delay, and ensure that the tender is issued by next week, the statement said.

The project also aims to promote public awareness on green energy and encourage citizens to shift toward sustainable power solutions, it added.