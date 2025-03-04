Speaker Gupta promises to run Delhi Assembly fairly, end 'wrong' practices under AAP rule

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday said the CAG reports on the performance of previous government in Delhi, recently tabled in the House, will be taken to their logical end and action will be ensured as per the PAC's recommendations.

The House committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will be formed in the Budget Session to be held on March 24-26, he said.

"Laying of the CAG reports in the House and its coming before the public is not the end. Its just the beginning. These will be taken to their logical end. I assure the people of Delhi and the country that this process will be completed at the soonest possible," he said in a press conference.

Gupta also said the historic Delhi Assembly building will be developed as a national monument and a major tourist attraction after consultation with experts.

The eVidhan project for paperless work at the Assembly, pending for nearly ten years, will be revived immediately for implementation, he said.

The five sittings of the newly constituted House conducted business for 18 hours and 18 minutes, said Gupta, adding 126 members expressed their views on various issues.

Gupta served as the Leader of Opposition in the previous tenure of the Assembly and had approached the court for tabling of the 14 pending reports of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in the House dominated by the AAP.

The performance audit reports on 'Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi’ and ' 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' were tabled in the House on February 25 and February 28, respectively, by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The PAC will examine these reports and submit reports within three months. The departments concerned, including excise and health, have been directed to present action taken note within one month, he said.

The speaker assured that he would run the Assembly in a "fair and impartial manner" and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and Rules of Procedure.

"We shall do away with all the wrong practices which had been followed during the past ten years. Now all the sessions will be duly prorogued. The practice of holding sessions in part for the whole year will not be followed," he said.

Special sessions will be called only in emergent and important situations, Gupta said.

The sessions of the Assembly are very important. There will be Question Hour in the Budget Session -- a practice which had been almost done away by the previous government, he stated.

"All the members will be given equal importance irrespective of the party affiliation," he promised.

However, in case the rules are violated strict action will be taken. Maximum utilization of the floor time will be his primary concern, the speaker asserted. PTI VIT AS AS