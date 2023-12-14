Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of J’khand assembly winter session

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Thursday held an all-party meeting to discuss the smooth functioning of the House during the winter session beginning Friday.

Advertisment

The five-day session will conclude on December 21.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri, Minister Satyanand Bhokta, AJSU Party leader Lambodar Mahto and CPI(ML) Liberation legislator Vinod Singh were present at the meeting.

"The responsibility to the run the House smoothly lies with both the ruling and the opposition. I hope the session will have meaningful discussions on issues of public interest," the speaker told reporters.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I hope issues of common people will be discussed during the session. The government will reply all the questions raised in the House." Bauri said the opposition will play its part and raise the issues of 3.5 crore people of the state.

"We will be raising the issue of corruption, deteriorating law and order and problems of students and youths," the senior BJP leader said.

He added that the huge pile of cash seized from premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu will be raised.

"We will also raise the issue of rising murder cases in Jharkhand according to the National Crime Records Bureau report," Bauri said. PTI SAN SAN MNB